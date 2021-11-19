Previous
Beaver Moon Eclipse by k9photo
Photo 689

Beaver Moon Eclipse

The nearly total eclipse of the beaver full moon was the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. It was quite a clear night during the time of the eclipse so we were able to see this wondrous sight right from home.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Kate

@k9photo
Kate
Photo Details

KV ace
Stunning… awesome captures… each one… my fav is the red one in lower left.
November 19th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Awesome captures, great job capturing it in all its phases
November 19th, 2021  
