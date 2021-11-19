Sign up
Photo 689
Beaver Moon Eclipse
The nearly total eclipse of the beaver full moon was the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. It was quite a clear night during the time of the eclipse so we were able to see this wondrous sight right from home.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
2
2
KV
ace
Stunning… awesome captures… each one… my fav is the red one in lower left.
November 19th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Awesome captures, great job capturing it in all its phases
November 19th, 2021
