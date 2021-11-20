Previous
Next
Color Feast for the Eyes by k9photo
Photo 690

Color Feast for the Eyes

The Quote: "Color is a power which directly influences the soul." (Wassily Kandinsky) I took this the other day at Gibbs Gardens ( https://gibbsgardens.com) in the Japanese Garden area.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise