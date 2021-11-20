Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 690
Color Feast for the Eyes
The Quote: "Color is a power which directly influences the soul." (Wassily Kandinsky) I took this the other day at Gibbs Gardens (
https://gibbsgardens.com)
in the Japanese Garden area.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
833
photos
101
followers
89
following
189% complete
View this month »
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th November 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pond
,
maples
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close