Kong Toy by k9photo
Photo 694

Kong Toy

“Handle every situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it, just pee on it and walk away.” (Author Unknown) Sugar's Kong toy was laying amidst the fallen Japanese red maple leaves in our backyard.
Kate

