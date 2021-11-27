Previous
Beautiful Morning by k9photo
Beautiful Morning

"Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful." (Prince) Some of the trees in our yard and our neighbor's yard still have quite a few leaves which look beautiful in the morning light.
27th November 2021

Kate

@k9photo
Kate
Diana ace
Such gorgeous colours and a wonderful sunburst. You and KV are the Queens of these :-)
November 27th, 2021  
Mags ace
Love the sun flare and colors!
November 27th, 2021  
