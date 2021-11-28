Previous
Hydrangea Leaf by k9photo
Hydrangea Leaf

"The beauty of the natural world lies in the details." (Natalie Angier) There are still some leaves on our hydrangeas bushes and I took this a few days ago. I liked the details of the leaf and the light from the morning sun.
28th November 2021

Kate

@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Diana ace
Such amazing details and clarity, the light is wonderful too.
November 28th, 2021  
