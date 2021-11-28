Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 698
Hydrangea Leaf
"The beauty of the natural world lies in the details." (Natalie Angier) There are still some leaves on our hydrangeas bushes and I took this a few days ago. I liked the details of the leaf and the light from the morning sun.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
841
photos
98
followers
89
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd November 2021 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
leaf
,
hydrangea
Diana
ace
Such amazing details and clarity, the light is wonderful too.
November 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close