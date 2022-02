Fishing on a Cold Day

"Fishing is not an escape from life, but often a deeper immersion into it." (Harry Middleton) On our last hike by Allatoona Lake I spotted these 2 fishing from their boat just off-shore. It was a sunny but cold day, especially when the wind blew. Happy Groundhog Day! For us, in Georgia, Gen. Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow this morning and so an early Spring is predicted.