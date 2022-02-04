Sign up
Photo 766
Pine Log Creek
"Like dreams small creeks grow into mighty rivers." (anonymous) This is Pine Log Creek that flows along the trail we hiked a couple days ago.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
911
photos
100
followers
88
following
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
Tags
rocks
,
trees
,
creek
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Been a long time since I've seen a creek like this.
February 4th, 2022
