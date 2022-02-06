Sign up
Photo 768
Ice Abstract
"What you see not only depends on what you look at, but also, on where you look from." (James Deacon)
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
913
photos
99
followers
88
following
210% complete
View this month »
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th February 2022 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
macro
Debra
Very cool
February 6th, 2022
KV
ace
Super nice... lovely shapes and colors... awesome edit.
February 6th, 2022
