Photo 769
Gold Nugget Clouds
"The most precious things in life are not those you get for money." (Albert Einstein) Sunrise this morning was a beautiful start to a winter's day.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
5
5
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
914
photos
100
followers
89
following
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th February 2022 7:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Mags
ace
Gorgeous sky!
February 7th, 2022
bruni
ace
Amazing sky. fav.
February 7th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
love the colors
February 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful sky
February 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful with the silhouetted trees in front.
February 7th, 2022
