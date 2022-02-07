Previous
Next
Gold Nugget Clouds by k9photo
Photo 769

Gold Nugget Clouds

"The most precious things in life are not those you get for money." (Albert Einstein) Sunrise this morning was a beautiful start to a winter's day.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous sky!
February 7th, 2022  
bruni ace
Amazing sky. fav.
February 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
love the colors
February 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful sky
February 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful with the silhouetted trees in front.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise