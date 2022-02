Race Day Trail Markings

“Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up.” (Dean Karnazes) Ribbons were placed on the Sweet Gum and Homestead Trails as markers for runners in a Sunday morning race. We, fortunately, started out on the trail after the race was completed although there were a couple runners still on the trails. NOTE: We will be heading out soon on a month-long camping trip and will not be able to post or comment during that time.