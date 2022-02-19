Previous
Near the Grand Canyon Visitor Center by k9photo
Photo 781

Near the Grand Canyon Visitor Center

Sugar and I walked part of the Greenway Trail to the south rim trail near the visitor center. The canyon views change along the rim but are just so GRAND!
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Kate

Kate
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
The Canyon is such so amazing. I miss it a great deal.
February 20th, 2022  
Lou Ann
So stunning! We have only been one time. We stayed a week though, it is grand, indeed.
February 20th, 2022  
