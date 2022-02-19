Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 781
Near the Grand Canyon Visitor Center
Sugar and I walked part of the Greenway Trail to the south rim trail near the visitor center. The canyon views change along the rim but are just so GRAND!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
928
photos
100
followers
89
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
776
777
778
146
779
147
780
781
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
19th February 2022 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trail
,
rim
,
south
,
“grand
,
canyon”
Walks @ 7
ace
The Canyon is such so amazing. I miss it a great deal.
February 20th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
So stunning! We have only been one time. We stayed a week though, it is grand, indeed.
February 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close