Photo 783
Cloud Shadows
The shadows on the various ridges across the Grand Canyon just caught my eye. This was taken from the South Rim Trail not far from the South Kaibab Trailhead.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
rim
,
“south
,
“grand
,
trail”
,
canyon”
Lin
ace
wow - the colors are fabulous!
February 22nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colours and view!
February 22nd, 2022
