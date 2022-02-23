Sign up
Photo 785
Snowy View Towards Phantom Ranch
We took the Greenway Trail to Mather Point today. There was snow one minute and a bit of sun the next. In just a couple days KV will be headed down to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
snow
,
“grand
,
canyon”
Mags
ace
Super black and white image!
February 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It looks like the moon! Never been to the bottom!
February 24th, 2022
