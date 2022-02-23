Previous
Snowy View Towards Phantom Ranch by k9photo
Snowy View Towards Phantom Ranch

We took the Greenway Trail to Mather Point today. There was snow one minute and a bit of sun the next. In just a couple days KV will be headed down to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Mags ace
Super black and white image!
February 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It looks like the moon! Never been to the bottom!
February 24th, 2022  
