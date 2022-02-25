Previous
Grand View Near South Kaibab Trailhead by k9photo
Grand View Near South Kaibab Trailhead

KV and the intrepid hikers took the South Kaibab Trail to hike into the Grand Canyon. KV is seeing these ridges and canyons from a much lower perspective.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Mags ace
Beautiful! Will be relieved when we know KV is fine and dandy!
February 26th, 2022  
