Previous
Next
Curls by k9photo
Photo 793

Curls

After arriving at Santa Rosa Lake State Park (New Mexico) we hiked the Shoreline Trail. I just liked the look of the curled ends to these grasses. With the wind blowing it was a challenge to focus on these wispy tops.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful curls!
March 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is beautiful , HA those winds.....but they suppose to move in the wind :))
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise