Photo 793
Curls
After arriving at Santa Rosa Lake State Park (New Mexico) we hiked the Shoreline Trail. I just liked the look of the curled ends to these grasses. With the wind blowing it was a challenge to focus on these wispy tops.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
940
photos
100
followers
89
following
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd March 2022 6:57pm
Tags
curls
,
grasses
Mags
ace
Beautiful curls!
March 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is beautiful , HA those winds.....but they suppose to move in the wind :))
March 4th, 2022
