Waterfall

“The waterfall winks at every passerby.” (Marty Rubin) Sunday we took a drive on the backroads in the mountains to check out the trailhead for trail we used to hike. We passes by this bi boy looking for his 2 dogs and he described them to us. We hadn't gone down the gravel road very far when we spotted them so we turned around and went back to tell the boy and his father. When we got on our way again the waterfall must have winked at me because I spotted it as we drove by the second time. Happily, the dogs were reunited with their family.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet story! Beautiful rush of water coming down.
April 5th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely waterfall. A sweet story too.
April 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great cascading water.
April 5th, 2022  
Pam ace
This is so pretty with the greens. Such a nice story. I am glad the dogs were found.
April 5th, 2022  
