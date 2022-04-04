Waterfall

“The waterfall winks at every passerby.” (Marty Rubin) Sunday we took a drive on the backroads in the mountains to check out the trailhead for trail we used to hike. We passes by this bi boy looking for his 2 dogs and he described them to us. We hadn't gone down the gravel road very far when we spotted them so we turned around and went back to tell the boy and his father. When we got on our way again the waterfall must have winked at me because I spotted it as we drove by the second time. Happily, the dogs were reunited with their family.