Crimson Clover

"Ah, now I don't hardly know her

But I think I could love her

Crimson and clover

Ah when she comes walking over

Now I've been waitin' to show her

Crimson and clover over and over

Yeah, my, my such a sweet thing

I wanna do everything

What a beautiful feeling

Crimson and clover over and over

Crimson and clover over and over

Crimson and clover over and over

Crimson and clover over and over

Crimson and clover over and over"

(Tommy James, Crimson and Clover)