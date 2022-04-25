Previous
Next
Rose Petal by k9photo
Photo 846

Rose Petal

"Do not watch the petals fall from the rose with sadness, know that, like life, things sometimes must fade, before they can bloom again." (Unknown) Just a little experimenting with a rose petal that fell off a flower in a store-bought bouquet.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise