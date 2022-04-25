Sign up
Photo 846
Rose Petal
"Do not watch the petals fall from the rose with sadness, know that, like life, things sometimes must fade, before they can bloom again." (Unknown) Just a little experimenting with a rose petal that fell off a flower in a store-bought bouquet.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
Tags
macro
,
rose
,
petal
