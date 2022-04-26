Previous
Rose with Asters by k9photo
Photo 847

Rose with Asters

"Give me odorous at sunrise a garden of beautiful flowers where I can walk undisturbed." (Walt Whitman) This is the first of a series of photos of a bouquet from the grocery store.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Kate

Kate
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice rich vibrant color
April 26th, 2022  
