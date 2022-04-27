Previous
Sunflower with Asters by k9photo
Sunflower with Asters

"I want to be like a sunflower; so that even on the darkest days I will stand tall and find the sunlight." (unknown) This is another one of the flowers from the bouquet.
27th April 2022

Kate

@k9photo
such happiness
April 27th, 2022  
