Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 848
Sunflower with Asters
"I want to be like a sunflower; so that even on the darkest days I will stand tall and find the sunlight." (unknown) This is another one of the flowers from the bouquet.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
997
photos
101
followers
94
following
232% complete
View this month »
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th April 2022 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
sunflower
,
aster
Krista Marson
ace
such happiness
April 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close