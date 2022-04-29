Sign up
Photo 850
Daisies
"Daisies are like sunshine to the ground." (Drew Barrymore)
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
999
photos
101
followers
94
following
Tags
yellow
,
daisies
