Rose with Statice by k9photo
Photo 851

Rose with Statice

"There is no blue without yellow and without orange." (Vincent Van Gogh) There were two of these roses in the bouquet but just one stem of blue statice.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colour combination.
April 30th, 2022  
