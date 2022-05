Lake Burton pano

Lake Burton is located in northeast Georgia. On its shore is Moccasin Creek State Park, the smallest state park in Georgia. There is a fish hatchery and public boat ramp just across the creek from the state park and there are many native azaleas and rhododendrons around the park. It had been over a year since we were at Moccasin Creek so we took a day ride up to the north Georgia mountains to view the the beauty of the park in the Springtime. This was my first pano using my iPhone.