Lake Burton by k9photo
Photo 854

Lake Burton

“When the mind is silent like a lake the lotus blossoms.” (Amit Ray) This shows one of the docks visible on the right side of yesterday's pano shot. The docks are used by campers at Moccasin Creek State Park.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
233% complete

Mickey Anderson ace
Pretty, we have Punderson State park here in Ohio. Very similar looking with less hills!!
May 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scenery
May 3rd, 2022  
