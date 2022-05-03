Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 854
Lake Burton
“When the mind is silent like a lake the lotus blossoms.” (Amit Ray) This shows one of the docks visible on the right side of yesterday's pano shot. The docks are used by campers at Moccasin Creek State Park.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1003
photos
101
followers
94
following
233% complete
View this month »
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th April 2022 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
dock
,
moccasin creek state park
,
lake burton
Mickey Anderson
ace
Pretty, we have Punderson State park here in Ohio. Very similar looking with less hills!!
May 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scenery
May 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close