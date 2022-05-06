Previous
Azalea by k9photo
Azalea

"How does the Meadow flower its bloom unfold? Because the lovely little flower is free down to its root, and in that freedom bold." (William Wordsworth) This is one of the many azaleas and rhododendron at Moccasin Creek State Park.
Kate

@k9photo
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
May 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and clarity.
May 6th, 2022  
