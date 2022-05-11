Sign up
Photo 862
Native Azalea
"Unlike evergreen azaleas, native azaleas lose their leaves in the fall, grow tall and airy rather than low and dense, and bloom in the spring and summer." (
https://newswire.caes.uga.edu/story/7505/native-azaleas.html
)
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
flower
bloom
azalea
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks very similar to honeysuckle. A very pretty colour.
May 11th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
May 11th, 2022
