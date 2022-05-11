Previous
Native Azalea by k9photo
Native Azalea

"Unlike evergreen azaleas, native azaleas lose their leaves in the fall, grow tall and airy rather than low and dense, and bloom in the spring and summer." ( https://newswire.caes.uga.edu/story/7505/native-azaleas.html )
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks very similar to honeysuckle. A very pretty colour.
May 11th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
May 11th, 2022  
