Happy Chappy Rose by k9photo
Photo 866

Happy Chappy Rose

"The thing everyone should realize is that the key to happiness is being happy by yourself and for yourself." (Ellen DeGeneres)
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Kate

As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Great focus on the water drop and I like the composition as well.
May 16th, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very pretty bloom!!
May 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Pretty pink blossom!
May 16th, 2022  
