DeSoto Falls lower by k9photo
DeSoto Falls lower

A view, from the River Trail, of the upper and lower falls. The lower falls is about a 104-foot drop. We had just missed the rock climbers on the right side.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful waterfall. Nicely taken to get the silky water.
May 24th, 2022  
