Photo 883
Red Hot Poker
This plant is a new addition to our backyard garden. It is a perennial that is attractive to hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1036
photos
98
followers
92
following
241% complete
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
878
879
880
881
152
153
882
883
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st May 2022 8:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
plant
,
perennial
,
red hot poker
,
kniphofia
Diana
ace
I love these beautiful species which are native to SA, such a fabulous close up.
June 1st, 2022
