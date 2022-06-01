Previous
Next
Red Hot Poker by k9photo
Photo 883

Red Hot Poker

This plant is a new addition to our backyard garden. It is a perennial that is attractive to hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these beautiful species which are native to SA, such a fabulous close up.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise