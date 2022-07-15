Sign up
Photo 927
Paddling
From our recent paddle on Lake Acworth
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1082
photos
96
followers
93
following
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
lake
,
kayak
,
acworth
Mags
ace
How lovely and peaceful.
July 17th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great reflection, peaceful scenery
July 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and reflections.
July 17th, 2022
