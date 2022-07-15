Previous
Paddling by k9photo
Paddling

From our recent paddle on Lake Acworth
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Mags ace
How lovely and peaceful.
July 17th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great reflection, peaceful scenery
July 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and reflections.
July 17th, 2022  
