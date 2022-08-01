Sign up
Photo 944
Abstract 1
"To arrive at abstraction, it is always necessary to begin with a concrete reality." (Pablo Picasso)
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
2
1
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
water
,
koi
,
abstractaug2022
Boxplayer
ace
Love the colours and water effects in this abstract.
August 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's neat!
August 1st, 2022
