Previous
Next
Abstract 1 by k9photo
Photo 944

Abstract 1

"To arrive at abstraction, it is always necessary to begin with a concrete reality." (Pablo Picasso)
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love the colours and water effects in this abstract.
August 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's neat!
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise