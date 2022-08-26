Sign up
Photo 969
Abstract 26
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1123
photos
94
followers
89
following
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th August 2022 12:47pm
Tags
abstractaug2022
Lou Ann
ace
Fabulous, Kate!
August 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super cool! Love those colored waves.
August 26th, 2022
Agnes
ace
FANTASTIC
August 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the colourful squiggles.
August 26th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
cool
August 26th, 2022
