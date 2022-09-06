Previous
Shadow by k9photo
Photo 980

Shadow

"I don't need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better." (Plutarch) Many thanks to KV for posing as my shadow photographer!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Susan Wakely ace
Great KV shadow. So appropriate to have camera pose.
September 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shadow shot, you had a great model.
September 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Like it.
September 7th, 2022  
