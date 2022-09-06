Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 980
Shadow
"I don't need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better." (Plutarch) Many thanks to KV for posing as my shadow photographer!
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1135
photos
93
followers
88
following
268% complete
View this month »
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th September 2022 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
shadow
,
sep22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great KV shadow. So appropriate to have camera pose.
September 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shadow shot, you had a great model.
September 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Like it.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close