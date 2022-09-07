Sign up
Photo 981
Wind
"Who has seen the wind? Neither you nor I but when the trees bow down their heads, the wind is passing by." (Christina Rossetti) Everything moves in the wind but Sugar moves on her own.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
dog
,
weeds
,
wind
,
sugar
,
grasses
,
sep22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha Sugar with the wind in her tail.
September 7th, 2022
