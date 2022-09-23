Sign up
Photo 995
Around the Yard - Double Delight
"Beauty is instantly more than doubled - ugliness, more than halved - by the mere act of smiling." (Mokokoma Mokhonoana) Our double delight rose bush is struggling to survive but it just produced this beautiful flower.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
3
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Tags
white
,
pink
,
rose
,
nf-sooc-2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous rose, the tones are so stunning!
September 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful rose bud!
September 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
September 23rd, 2022
