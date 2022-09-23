Previous
Around the Yard - Double Delight by k9photo
Around the Yard - Double Delight

"Beauty is instantly more than doubled - ugliness, more than halved - by the mere act of smiling." (Mokokoma Mokhonoana) Our double delight rose bush is struggling to survive but it just produced this beautiful flower.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous rose, the tones are so stunning!
September 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful rose bud!
September 23rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
September 23rd, 2022  
