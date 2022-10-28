Sign up
Photo 1032
Enjoying the View
Yesterday Sugar and I enjoyed a short hike at Red Top Mountain State Park. We stopped here to enjoy the view of Lake Allatoona and the beautiful Fall colors along the trail.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1188
photos
97
followers
91
following
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Tags
dog
,
trees
,
rock
,
autumn
,
lake
,
sugar
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty! 🧡
October 28th, 2022
