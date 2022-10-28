Previous
Enjoying the View
Enjoying the View

Yesterday Sugar and I enjoyed a short hike at Red Top Mountain State Park. We stopped here to enjoy the view of Lake Allatoona and the beautiful Fall colors along the trail.
28th October 2022

Kate

Islandgirl
What a beauty! 🧡
October 28th, 2022  
