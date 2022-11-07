Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
Ring of Petals
"Life is a stream On which we strew Petal by petal the flower of our heart." (Amy Lowell) Our camellia bushes are covered in blooms but many petals have fallen to the ground making a ring of petals around the bush.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1200
photos
96
followers
90
following
285% complete
View this month »
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Latest from all albums
1036
1037
158
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
petals
,
camellia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close