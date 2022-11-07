Previous
Ring of Petals by k9photo
Ring of Petals

"Life is a stream On which we strew Petal by petal the flower of our heart." (Amy Lowell) Our camellia bushes are covered in blooms but many petals have fallen to the ground making a ring of petals around the bush.
Kate

@k9photo
