Photo 1046
What the Blue Blazes
"An exclamation used to emphasize surprise, shock, anger, disgust, etc. In this phrase, "the blazes" is used as an intensifier. The phrase can also be used with other question words (e.g. "who," "why," "how," etc.)."(thefreedictionary.com)
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
3
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1205
photos
96
followers
90
following
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Tags
tree
,
blue
,
trail
,
blaze
Mags
ace
Interesting find, but love the textures of the pine tree.
November 11th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool title as well as textures and light, fav.
November 11th, 2022
KV
ace
Love the light and color... the shadows are really cool too.
November 11th, 2022
