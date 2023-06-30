Previous
"As for the garden of mint, the very smell of it alone recovers and refreshes our spirits, as the taste stirs up our appetite for meat." (Pliny the Elder) The tiny flowers on our mint plant have white and purple petals.
Diana ace
How beautiful, so different to ours.
June 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the smell of mint
June 30th, 2023  
