Cloudless Sulphur on Zinnia by k9photo
Photo 1191

Cloudless Sulphur on Zinnia

In previous years the zinnia patch has attracted several butterflies as well as bees. This cloudless sulphur butterfly was the only butterfly I spotted around the zinnias.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Kate

Diana ace
Stunning capture and detail, love the colours.
July 6th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
July 6th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
Fabulous capture, lovely detail.
July 6th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 6th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Great shot
July 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2023  
