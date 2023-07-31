Sign up
Photo 1216
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
"May the wings of the butterfly kiss the sun
And find your shoulder to light on,
To bring you luck, happiness and riches
Today, tomorrow and beyond."
-Irish Blessing
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1386
photos
84
followers
85
following
333% complete
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th July 2023 11:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
eastern tiger
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
July 31st, 2023
