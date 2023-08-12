Previous
Oregon Grape by k9photo
Photo 1228

Oregon Grape

We have been busy traveling with no time for photos. So this is a shot from our hike at Barnum Point near Stanwood, WA from a few days ago. We are back in Idaho and the hot weather with highs in the upper 90s.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise