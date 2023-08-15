Sign up
Photo 1231
A View to Remember
Rock Cut is a location in Rocky Mountain National Park that is at an elevation over 12,000 ft. We stoped here and hiked a short trail thru the tundra that led to some rock formations. Here KV is taking a scenic shot of the mountaintops.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
mountains
,
kv
,
rock cut
,
tundra communities
