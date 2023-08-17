Previous
Chasm Falls
Chasm Falls

We saw an available parking spot in a small pull-off and I could see a waterfall thru the trees. So we grabbed the spot and headed out to Chasm Falls. It was a strenuous climb over boulders but well worth the struggle. After driving a bit further along the one-way road we came upon a larger parking area identified as Chasm Falls parking. It would have been easier access to the waterfall but we would have been at the top of the falls unless we climbed down.
I appreciate all the comments and favs even though I have been unable to comment due to lack of connectivity on this camping trip.
Oh well worth the effort.
