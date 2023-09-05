Previous
St Mary Lake by k9photo
St Mary Lake

On the eastern side of Going-to-the-Sun road is St. Mary Lake. There were several pullouts to be able to park and enjoy the view of the lake and mountains.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Kate

Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely view!
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023  
