Lantana by k9photo
Lantana

"Our families need to ask for the gift of the Spirit! Through prayer, even in the busiest times, we give time back to God, we find the peace that comes from appreciating the important things, and we encounter the joy of God’s unexpected gifts. Through daily prayer may our homes become, like the house of Martha and Mary, places where Jesus always finds a warm welcome." (Pope Francis) Last year we had planted two lantana plants but they turned out to be annual plants instead of perennials. But this year we find this lantana plant growing near where we had planted the two last year. It is a very nice surprise. Looks good "BoB"
