Photo 1275
Swamp Sunflowers 2
"On earth there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it." (Jules Renard) We are enjoying the abundant swamp sunflowers gracing our backyard.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
yellow
flowers
bokeh
swamp sunflowers
Linda Godwin
Super with that lovely bokeh in the background!
September 29th, 2023
gloria jones
Very nice composition and bokeh
September 29th, 2023
Diana
Gorgeous capture and bokeh.
September 29th, 2023
