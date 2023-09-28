Previous
Swamp Sunflowers 2 by k9photo
Photo 1275

Swamp Sunflowers 2

"On earth there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it." (Jules Renard) We are enjoying the abundant swamp sunflowers gracing our backyard.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
349% complete

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Super with that lovely bokeh in the background!
September 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Very nice composition and bokeh
September 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and bokeh.
September 29th, 2023  
