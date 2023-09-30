Previous
Flower to Flower by k9photo
Photo 1277

Flower to Flower

"The hum of bees is the voice of the garden."
(Elizabeth Lawrence)
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Kate
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh nice quote!
September 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
September 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
September 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
September 30th, 2023  
