Curious Horse

"The essential joy of being with horses is that it brings us in contact with the rare elements of grace, beauty, spirit, and freedom." (Sharon Ralls Lemon) This is one of several horses in a field that we drive by every so often. There is a spot to pull off the road not too far from where the horses were grazing close to the fence. As we approached them this horse came over to check us out. The owner's daughter stopped as she was driving by and said it was fine for us to take their pictures. So glad that we got permission because they aren't near the fence too often.