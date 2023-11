Rising and Setting

“It is a beautiful and delightful sight to behold the body of the Moon.” (Galileo Galilei, The Starry Messenger) I borrowed a longer lens to capture the Beaver Moon. Since we have trees and houses all around I could only get the moon higher in the sky. The image on the left is the rising moon from last night and the image on the right is the moon setting this morning. I like how you can see evidence of the moon's rotation comparing these two images.